What’s Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?

Bill Belichick and Mac Jones weren’t happy with the result Sunday, as the New England Patriots fell to the New Orleans Saints 28-13 at Gillette Stadium.

But should we make anything of how the two left the field in Foxboro?

The postgame interaction — which Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard described in great detail, thanks in large to some excellent sideline shots from photographer Adam Richins — was rather bizarre, if only because you don’t often see a coach and quarterback exit in such a manner.

The FOX television broadcast showed Jones sitting on the bench with his head down after Sunday’s Week 3 matchup. Things took an interesting turn when Jones stood up and walked toward the field, though, as Belichick intervened, seemingly preventing the rookie QB from greeting opposing players.

As Bedard notes (and Richins’ photos support), Belichick grabbed Jones by the wrist, said something and started to turn the 23-year-old, who then left the field with his coach and headed down the stairs toward the locker room.

A league source confirmed the interaction to Bedard but didn’t offer an explanation. And frankly, there might not be much of an explanation for what unfolded. It’s just weird, for lack of a better word.

Anyway, Jones struggled in New England’s defeat, completing 30 of 51 passes for 270 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. The three picks were the first of his NFL career, as Jones attempted 69 passes against the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively, without tossing an INT.