Patriots Practice Notes: Two Starters Absent As Jets Preparation Begins

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and observations from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:

— Right tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Kyle Van Noy — two starters — both were absent during the open media portion of practice.

Brown suffered a calf injury during Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins and exited after just seven snaps. Reports Monday indicated the injury is considered minor, but Brown’s absence from practice puts his status for this Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets in question.

If Brown can’t go, the Patriots could start Justin Herron, Yasir Durant or Yodny Cajuste in his place, or shift Mike Onwenu from left guard to right tackle. Onwenu was great as a right tackle last season but said Wednesday that he’s taken almost no reps there since the start of training camp.

Mike Onwenu said he hasn?t taken any snaps at right tackle. Sounds like the Patriots want to keep him at left guard rather than using him as a potential backup RT.



Herron initially replaced Brown against the Dolphins, then was benched for Durant late in the third quarter.

The reason for Van Noy’s absence was unclear. He played 35 defensive snaps (65 percent) against Miami, finishing with three tackles, a sack and a pass breakup.