Prices For Patriots-Bucs Tickets Sky-High As Tom Brady’s Return Nears

Be prepared to pay up in order to score a ticket to the Patriots-Bucs Week 4 game.

Prices for tickets to Sunday night’s game at Gillette Stadium range from $345 to $5,000 on leading secondary retailer StubHub.com. The highly anticipated matchup is one of the hottest tickets in town, as legendary quarterback Tom Brady returns to New England for the first time as an opponent.

Excitement over Patriots-Bucs has been building since May when the NFL released the 2021 regular season schedule. The passing of time and recent events — particularly the Bucs’ hot start to the season and Brady nearing the NFL’s passing-yards record — only have served to increase the enthusiasm.

So go ahead and embrace the hoopla surrounding Brady’s return and foot the bill to score tickets for the once-in-a-lifetime event.