Brady is the most accomplished athlete in Patriots history. He’s the most decorated player in NFL history. He’s arguably the greatest team sports athlete of all time. If you can’t understand why his first return — and everything else that comes with it — to the place he spent 95% of his career is a big deal, you have your head in the sand, and you’re doing a disservice to just how rare this opportunity is.

Obviously, this is far more than a Week 4 football game. But if you actually step back and really think about it, this is the sort of thing that doesn’t happen every week, every year and in some cases, it doesn’t even happen every generation. That Brady — at 44 years old! — is coming off a dominant Super Bowl victory and remains on the short list of MVP candidates only adds to the intrigue. The Washington Wizards went 35-47 in each of Michael Jordan’s two comeback seasons, and his individual performance was a far cry from his Chicago prime.

Oh, and don’t forget: Brady is going to break another record on the Gillette turf this week.

And it’s the Belichick factor that really makes this one of the most fascinating weeks in the history of New England sports. They won so much together that the conversation eventually shifted to not whether they could continue to win together but instead whether they could win apart. Brady answered that with a resounding yes. The jury remains out on Belichick, whose team looks as hapless as it has in just about any point of his legendary Patriots tenure.

It’s still early, but Belichick hasn’t done much to dispel the notion he and Brady have, at best, a frosty relationship. Brady will try like hell this week to take the high road, but his team got a head start on the narrative battle last week when both his father and best friend shot off their mouths about how things ended for Brady in Foxboro. That there is no in-house gag order from TB12 himself is telling in its own right.

You could argue this week doesn’t have the same buzz it should have because the Patriots aren’t very good. That would have certainly made things more compelling. But from a Brady-in-New England perspective, the Patriots’ current standing should add a little perspective. People were spoiled for two decades. Nearly 20 years of expecting your football team to win the Super Bowl. How do you even put that into proper context?

That could be part of the reason for apprehension when it comes to embracing the Tom Brady circus this week. Patriots fans are going through the five stages of grief, and here comes the ex, who looks even better than you remembered, and they’ve certainly found someone much better than you, too. At this point, you just want to be left alone to crank Adele with a pint of Haagen-Dazs while watching Alabama highlights for the 238th time as you try to convince yourself Mac Jones truly is the next great one. Rejecting the importance and magnitude of Brady’s return sure feels like a defense mechanism.

It’s probably also slightly overstated, with tickets in the 300s to Sunday’s game carrying price tags exceeding $300 per stub being classified as “amazing” deals on SeatGeek. And when Sunday night finally rolls around — Carrie Underwood’s ear worm will never be more accurate — it’s likely any frustrations with how things are going in New England should subside, even for the biggest Patriots honks.