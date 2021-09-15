Red Sox Bullpen Proving To Be Quiet Bright Spot During Recent Stretch

NESN Logo Sign In

Relievers are giving the Boston Red Sox a chance to win, and that’s all you can ask for — especially in September.

The Red Sox are fighting through some defensive challenges at the moment. And while that has led to some unearned runs for the bullpen arms, it shouldn’t mire the fact that Boston’s stable of relievers have been looking mostly sharp the last few games, despite a 2-3 record.

The numbers speak for themselves.

Last 5 games for the Red Sox? bullpen:



4.1 IP, 0 ER

7.0 IP, 1 ER

3.1 IP, 1 ER

2.0 IP, 0 ER

4.0 IP, 0 ER



Totals: 0.87 ERA, 20.2 IP, 2 ER — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) September 15, 2021

Given the volume of defensive miscues, it is of chief importance that the relievers aren’t getting knocked around. The defense isn’t in much of a position to bail their pitchers out at the moment, so them limiting hard contact is mutually beneficial.

It’s also impressive that this comes with the Red Sox fighting through some absences, mostly due to COVID-19. Martín Pérez just got activated off the COVID-19 list, and so too did Hirokazu Sawamura. Austin Davis is back from the paternity list, while Matt Barnes and Phillips Valdez remain on the COVID-19 IL.

The race for the final postseason spots is going to be an absolute grind. That the Red Sox right now don’t have to worry about a shaky bullpen must bring them a good bit of peace of mind.