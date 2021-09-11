Alex Cora Shares Updates On Matt Barnes, More Amid COVID Outbreak

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are planning to get Nick Pivetta back from the COVID-19 related injured list so he can start against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, and that announcement headlined a slew of updates from manager Alex Cora regarding the team’s virus outbreak.

Here’s the latest news from Cora, who shared the rundown in his pregame availability Saturday:

— Closer Matt Barnes threw a bullpen session in Chicago on Saturday, and the team decided to send him to Triple-A Worcester to “go face some hitters.” He’ll join reliever Martín Pérez, with both players expected to pitch for the WooSox on Sunday.

“It’s the best for (Barnes) and obviously the best for the team. Martín is doing the same thing. Probably Barnes will need two down there, most likely he’ll join us over the weekend in Boston. For Martín, it might be one, it might be two, depending on how he feels tomorrow.”

Pérez may also be delayed due to a Seattle Mariners lineup that is filled with left-handers.

— Hirokazu Sawamura threw a bullpen session Friday but the team is waiting for routine medical clearance.

— Christian Arroyo is also on the mend, but Cora said he still has some hurdles to clear before he can return.