The Red Sox made some noteworthy roster moves ahead of Sunday’s series finale with the Cleveland Indians.

Boston placed Nick Pivetta, Sunday’s scheduled starter, on the COVID-19 Related injured list. In a corresponding move, the Red Sox promoted pitching prospect Kutter Crawford, who will start in Pivetta’s place.

Boston currently has 10 players on the COVID-19 list.

To fill Pivetta?s spot on the active major league roster, the Red Sox selected RHP Kutter Crawford from Triple-A Worcester. Crawford will start today?s game against Cleveland. — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 5, 2021

Crawford is an intriguing player, one who only has made six appearances above Double-A. The 25-year-old had Tommy John surgery in October of 2019 and surgery to remove bone spurs in his throwing elbow the following summer.

But he has enjoyed a bounce-back campaign this season, going 5-5 with a 4.16 ERA across 16 combined appearances (15 starts) in Double-A and Triple-A. Crawford was 2-3 with a 5.52 ERA in Worcester before his big league call-up.

The Florida native who, like Chris Sale, went to Florida Gulf Coast University, was not ranked on SoxProspects.com before the season but now owns the No. 25 spot. Crawford throws a low-to-mid 90s fastball with a high-80s cutter that is his top secondary offering. He occasionally will mix in a curveball and changeup.