Red Sox Put Nick Pivetta On COVID-19 List ‘Out Of Precaution’

NESN Logo Sign In

While COVID-19 has ripped through the Red Sox roster, Alex Cora at least seems hopeful that Nick Pivetta won’t be gone very long.

The starting pitcher was added to Boston’s COVID-19 list Sunday morning, when the manager says he learned of Pivetta’s positive test. But in his media availability ahead of the Red Sox’s loss to the Cleveland Indians, Cora insinuated to reporters that the righty may have yielded a false positive, and Pivetta was placed in quarantine as a “precaution.”

“It’s one of those where we have to be very cautious,” Cora told media via Zoom. “As you guys know with testing and all that, sometimes the results doesn?t match up. So out of precaution, we did it. We’ll know more today or tomorrow morning.”

In an update after the game, Cora didn’t really pivot from that optimism.

“Hopefully, hopefully I mean I don’t know the details about it but, obviously, testing comes into play and all that,” Cora said when asked if Pivetta would be returning sooner rather than later. “I don’t know how often they’re testing him, I have no idea, but hopefully that’s the case.”

Pivetta had a short stint on the COVID-19 list in May due to side effects of the vaccine, so this would be a breakthrough case.

In his absense, the Red Sox had to use emergency call-up Kutter Crawford, who had an interesting 24 hours prior to learning he’d be making his Major League Baseball debut.