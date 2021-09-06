NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox added two more players to the COVID-19 related injured list.

But it appears both Danny Santana and Nick Pivetta were placed in quarantine out of precaution.

After the Red Sox’s loss to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday, manager Alex Cora gave an update on Santana, who has not returned a positive test but is feeling symptoms.

“He keeps testing negative, which was good,” Cora said via Zoom. “He doesn’t feel great, so we’ll see how it goes the rest of the day, we’ll see how it goes tomorrow. The fact that we play a 1 o’clock game doesn’t help much, but hopefully he will be back with us.”

The opposite seems to be the case for Pivetta, who produced a positive COVID-19 test that Cora seemed to insinuate could be a false result. The Red Sox are hopeful he’ll soon return, but they’ll have more information on the pitcher and utility player Monday when it begins a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Either way, Pivetta and Santana made for the 10th and 11th players on the COVID-19 list.