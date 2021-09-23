Red Sox Roster Moves: Boston DFA’s Two; Sends Down Pair Of Prospects

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox front office was busy on their penultimate off day of the season.

Jarren Duran and Jonathan Araúz were activated from the COVID-19 injured list, then sent down to Triple-A Worcester. In order to make room for them on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Yacksel Ríos and Geoff Hartlieb for assignment.

Duran had been on the COVID injured list since September 3, with Araúz going on it a week later. Both players went on rehab assignments with the WooSox this past weekend.

Ríos and Hartlieb both were waiver acquisitions this season, with the latter never appearing in a game with Boston after getting claimed off the wire from the New York Mets earlier this month. Ríos, who landed with the Red Sox in mid-June, last pitched in the big leagues back in August but has made 20 appearances in Boston this season.

Both veteran hurlers were in Triple-A at the time of their DFA.