The Patriots’ latest injury report featured good news on one of New England’s top defensive players.

Starting outside linebacker Matt Judon was upgraded to a limited participant Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury.

Judon has been one of the Patriots’ most productive pass rushers this season, tallying one sack and a team-high 10 pressures through two games, according to Pro Football Focus.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf) and running back Damien Harris (finger) also were limited for the second consecutive day. Brown did not play in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets but has participated in the last three practices.

Safety Adrian Phillips missed practice for non-injury-related reasons. He and his wife reportedly have been expecting their first child.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) was a full practice participant.

The Patriots will practice again Friday before hosting the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.