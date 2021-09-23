Patriots Injury Report: Positive Update On Key Defender Ahead Of Saints Game

A total of five players were listed

by

The Patriots’ latest injury report featured good news on one of New England’s top defensive players.

Starting outside linebacker Matt Judon was upgraded to a limited participant Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury.

Judon has been one of the Patriots’ most productive pass rushers this season, tallying one sack and a team-high 10 pressures through two games, according to Pro Football Focus.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf) and running back Damien Harris (finger) also were limited for the second consecutive day. Brown did not play in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets but has participated in the last three practices.

Safety Adrian Phillips missed practice for non-injury-related reasons. He and his wife reportedly have been expecting their first child.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) was a full practice participant.

The Patriots will practice again Friday before hosting the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

More Patriots:

Tom Brady Reacts To Alex Guerrero’s Pointed Comments About Bill Belichick
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Julian Edelman Uses Curious Metaphor For Tom Brady’s Foxboro Return
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran
Next Article

Red Sox Roster Moves: Boston DFA’s Two; Sends Down Pair Of Prospects

Picked For You

Related