Bruce Cassidy Admits Bruins’ Goalie Situation Could ‘Get Sticky’

The Bruins enter the upcoming season with a different look when it comes to their goalie tandem, but there are still some unknowns surrounding the position.

Linus Ullmark signed with Boston in the offseason on a four-year deal worth $20 million. Jeremy Swayman also will begin the year with the Bruins after impressing in a short stint due to injuries and COVID-19 last season.

There’s also a huge question mark surrounding Tuukka Rask and his future with the Bruins. The goalie underwent hip surgery to repair a torn labrum, and has reiterated time and time again that the only team he wants to play for is Boston.

General manager Don Sweeney and head coach have left the door open for Rask to return, and a lot of it does depend on his recovery. Of course, if Ullmark and Swayman are holding down the fort just fine, that raises even more questions.

Cassidy was asked about this very situation Thursday and admitted things could “get sticky.”

“We’ve talked to both our goalies about our entire goaltending situation and where the team’s at,” Cassidy told reporters. “I can only go by what Tuukka’s told me and everyone else, which is that he’d like to stay and return to Boston. We understand that. But it’s way too early to say if that’s definite or if it’s not happening.

“Can it get sticky? It could. If it does get sticky, we have to do right by the guys that are signed here, and we’ll address it. I think Tuukka acknowledged that. He’s a good pro. He’s a good person. I don’t think he’s here trying to create any issues. He’s just trying to get healthy.”