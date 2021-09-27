Three Stats Underscore How Bad Jonnu Smith-Hunter Henry Investment Has Been

NESN Logo Sign In

Your eye test is not deceiving you: Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith have massively underperformed this season.

But a few stats are borderline startling.

Smith made a variety of critical errors in Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints, from slippery fingers to missed blocking assignments. Henry, who hardly is a blocking tight end, has more or less been a non-factor in the passing game so far.

Obviously not what the New England Patriots’ had in mind for their two moneymen, who they signed to lucrative, long-term deals this offseason in order to offset what, unsurprisingly, proved to be a major void left by Rob Gronkowski.

It’s not just that Henry and Smith have not been as effective as they should be. It’s that they’ve been outright bad and are setting the Patriots back.

New England Patriots TE's Hunter Henry & Jonnu Smith, co fourth-highest paid tight ends in football:



– Neither is Top-25 in receiving grade

– 0 missed tackles forced

– Smith leads all tight ends with 3 drops — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) September 27, 2021

It’s only Week 3, so there obviously is plenty of time to turn things around. But so far, Henry and Smith aren’t living up to their end of the bargain.