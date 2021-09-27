NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Cassidy was hopeful Charlie Coyle would be a full-go for the Boston Bruins during their second week of training camp.

It appears the hopes have come to fruition.

The Bruins took the ice at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday morning to begin Week 2 after a preseason win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday, and Coyle no longer was wearing the red non-contact jersey, according to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.

The Bruins center was limited to begin training camp due to offseason knee surgery. Coyle admitted the pain had been bothering him for a while, and that could have been the reasoning behind his lackluster 2020-21 NHL season.

Coyle is expected to center the second after the departure of David Krejci left a void between Taylor Hall and Craig Smith. If Coyle’s knee was the root of his problems and he’s fully healthy, that second line could prove to be a dangerous one behind David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.