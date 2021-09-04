Watch Rafael Devers Launch Career-High 33rd Homer For Red Sox Lead Vs. Indians

Thank you, Raffy

by

With one swing of the bat, Rafael Devers gave the Red Sox the lead over the Cleveland Indians — and gave himself a new career high.

Devers sent a 91.6 mph fastball from Blake Parker for a 419-foot ride to the top of the Green Monster. The hit broke a scoreless stalemate to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead over the Indians with two outs in the seventh inning.

It also scored Christian Vázquez, who opened the inning with a single, and Kyle Schwarber, who reached on a walk. By the time he crossed the plate behind them, he recorded his 100th RBI of the season.

The home run was Devers’ 33rd of the season, setting a new career high. He hit 32 home runs in 2019, when he also had a career-best 54 doubles to lead the league.

Not bad for someone who’s only 24.

More Red Sox:

Red Sox Notes: Boston ‘About To Find Out’ What Entire Team Is Made Of
Boston Red Sox starter Tanner Houck
Previous Article

Chris Sale Impressed With Red Sox Pitcher Tanner Houck’s Mentality
Boston Red Sox outfielders Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe
Next Article

Friday Night Fenway: NESN, Budweiser Visits Bleacher Bar

Picked For You

Related