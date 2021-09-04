NESN Logo Sign In

With one swing of the bat, Rafael Devers gave the Red Sox the lead over the Cleveland Indians — and gave himself a new career high.

Devers sent a 91.6 mph fastball from Blake Parker for a 419-foot ride to the top of the Green Monster. The hit broke a scoreless stalemate to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead over the Indians with two outs in the seventh inning.

It also scored Christian Vázquez, who opened the inning with a single, and Kyle Schwarber, who reached on a walk. By the time he crossed the plate behind them, he recorded his 100th RBI of the season.

The home run was Devers’ 33rd of the season, setting a new career high. He hit 32 home runs in 2019, when he also had a career-best 54 doubles to lead the league.

Not bad for someone who’s only 24.