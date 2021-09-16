What About Jets Rookie QB Zach Wilson Sticks Out To Devin McCourty

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots historically have fared well against young, inexperienced quarterbacks, but Devin McCourty and Co. aren’t going to take Zach Wilson lightly Sunday.

New England will go toe-to-toe with Wilson and the Jets in Week 2 when the AFC East rivals meet in the Meadowlands. The Jets fell to the Carolina Panthers in their season opener, but Wilson showed some promise in his NFL debut. The 2021 No. 2 overall pick threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns despite playing behind a banged-up and poor-performing offensive line.

The Patriots defense, of course, has spent plenty of time looking over tape of Wilson leading up to the divisional clash. For McCourty, one of the 22-year-old’s attributes stands out among the rest.

“He’s talented. The first thing that sticks out is just the arm talent. You know, not even just strength, but the ability to be on the run and throw different ways, across his body,” McCourty said Tuesday on FS1’s “The Herd.” “Even the touchdown to Corey Davis, he bought some extra time and rolled right, throws it. I think one of the things that sticks out definitely is we have to do a good job of trying to keep him in the pocket and not allowing him to buy time with his legs and ultimately move around the pocket. Because once he does that, it’s hard to know where the ball’s gonna go. I think that’s something we have to try to limit. You know, not allowing him to create out in the open field and open space and make some of those big plays that he was able to make Week 1 and in the preseason.”

Bill Belichick offered sentiments similar to one of his captains. New England’s head coach called Wilson an “explosive player” who can “put a lot of pressure on you.”

