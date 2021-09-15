Mac Jones Learned This Important Lesson Very Early In Football Career

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones has been praised for his selflessness in the wake of his first NFL start. That didn?t come naturally for the New England Patriots rookie.

According to Jones, he was prone to selfishness during the nascent period of his football career. He had a me-first attitude, as many youngsters do. But long before the 23-year-old quarterback became a star at Alabama or a first-round NFL draft pick, he consciously shifted his priorities.

“I think just overall, it comes back to my family and what they’ve instilled in me — just always being a team player,” Jones explained Wednesday. “I wasn’t necessarily that way when I was really young. I can honestly say that. Sometimes it was more about me than other people, and that’s not how it should be. That was when I was really young, but ever since then, I just made it more about the team, because that makes it more fun. It’s not about me, and it never will be, and it never should be.

“Obviously, being a quarterback, everyone wants to hype you up and give you all this and that, and sometimes you need to take more blame than they give you and things like that. So I’ve always just tried to be humble and stuff, and it just works out in the long run. That’s the best way to be the best teammate you can be.”

When Jones said he learned this lesson at a “really young” age, he wasn’t exaggerating.

“I was probably like 6 or something,” he said, laughing. “I feel like when you’re young, I was so competitive because of my siblings. We always competed really hard, and I always wanted to win everything. And then once I got into team sports, my family’s kind of a tennis family, so that’s individual. Obviously, it’s you against one person or you and one other person against two people. So you have to learn how to be a good teammate (in other sports), and I learned that early on when you can do that (with) the people around you, it just makes it more fun.

“I never really was that way, but I just think early on, I definitely could have improved, and I realized that at a young age, just learning from my dad and things like that. Everyone at some point, I feel like they learn that — they should learn that, because you just want to be a great teammate in whatever sport or whatever you’re doing in life.”