Tom Brady expects to be treated like a visitor in his long-awaited return to Gillette Stadium.

On his “Let’s Go!” podcast with co-host Jim Gray, the former New England Patriots quarterback said he isn’t anticipating a hero’s welcome when he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into Foxboro, Mass., this Sunday night.

“I wouldn’t expect a homecoming,” Brady said. “I think they’re there to root for their team, and their team is the Patriots. I certainly have a lot of people that have cheered for me over the years. I have a lot of family there, and I have a lot of friends that have wanted to go to the game. They’ve been asking about tickets for six months. So there will be a lot of excitement from them in the stands.

“But I think the home crowd at Gillette is a great crowd, and I think they are going to cheer for their team, as I would expect them to. And I think if they know anything about me, they’re going to know that I’m going out there to try to win the football game. So I think they’ll respect that about me. I certainly respect that they’re there to pull for their team, and that’s the way sports goes. After the game comes and goes, things will happen as they will. I’m not sure how things unfold — other than how I want them to unfold, which is us to go play a great game of football and try to get a really tough win in a really great football environment.”

The reception might be warmer than Brady anticipates. He still has legions of fans in New England, including many on the Patriots’ roster.

Brady established himself as the greatest quarterback in NFL history during his 20 seasons with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls and reaching three others. He added a seventh title last season in his first year as a Buccaneer.

The 44-year-old said he’ll approach this week’s blockbuster matchup like he would any other game — though he acknowledged it’s been on his mind since last March.