Yairo Muñoz is the latest member of the Boston Red Sox COVID-19 has stricken.

Alex Cora told WEEI’s “Merloni & Furia” show Wednesday the Red Sox utility man tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. Muñoz becomes the 11th Boston player or coach the team has placed on the COVID-19 injured list in recent days.

Muñoz has appeared in five games this season for the Red Sox, all since Friday. He’s batting .091, with only one hit in 11 at-bats.

The Red Sox are dealing with a serious COVID-19 outbreak, which has decimated the roster. Christian Arroyo, Matt Barnes, Xander Bogaerts, Kiké Hernández, Muñoz, Martín Pérez and Hirokazu Sawamura all have tested positive, as have coaches Kiyoshi Momose and Ramón Vázquez. Relief pitcher Josh Taylor and first base coach Tom Goodwin have been named close contacts.

The shorthanded Red Sox will look to beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday in the third matchup of their four-game series. The absences of Muñoz and the others only are making that task more difficult.