Many were taken aback Tuesday when the Patriots released Cam Newton and in the process named Mac Jones their starting quarterback.

Stephen A. Smith, however, wasn’t at all shocked.

Smith, like so many others, took to Twitter after Newton was included among the slew of players who were sent packing, as Bill Belichick and Co. finalized the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster.

“No surprise to me,” Smith tweeted. “Mac Jones is real deal w/ perfect pedigree (Saban). Remember: Saban/Belichick are tight. Plus, NE is accustomed to Brady. I told y?all: you don’t follow Brady w/ Cam. Sorry for Cam! Hoping he lands somewhere. But this was sooo predictable. Saw this mile away!”

As for where Newton could land, the Cowboys reportedly plan to do their due diligence on the 2015 NFL MVP. But there might be a team in Dallas’ own division that makes more sense as a fit for Newton.