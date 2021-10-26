After Down Year, Where Do Matt Barnes, Red Sox Go From Here?

NESN Logo Sign In

In the first half of the 2021 season, Matt Barnes put together a showing that earned him his first MLB All-Star Game selection. But by the time October rolled around, he was on the Boston Red Sox bench.

Barnes originally did not make the cut for the American League Division Series roster but ended up there after all, taking the place of an injured Garrett Richards. He was tasked with closing out a blowout victory in Game 2 of the series, and while he escaped unscathed, he walked two of the six batters he faced.

Such a performance wasn’t enough to earn him a spot in the AL Championship Series, where the Red Sox fell to the Houston Astros in six games.

The Red Sox may not have been confident enough in their typically steady closer to hand him the ball in the postseason, but manager Alex Cora was confident that Barnes will play some sort of role with the team in 2022.

“I think those conversations already started in October, and they’re going to continue in the upcoming days,” Cora said in an end-of-season press conference Monday. “Matt Barnes is very important to our program, to what we’re trying to accomplish. He’s still a really good pitcher. We know that. Obviously it didn’t end up the way we wanted it to. There’s a lot of factors that come into play, including the 10 days, 12 days he was out of the equation because of COVID.

“We talked to (Barnes) in October. There’s a plan in place. We’re going to attack the offseason the right way. I hate to guarantee things, but I know he’ll be very important to what we’re trying to accomplish next year.”

Cora didn’t specifically say what role Barnes will play, though. And based on the messaging from the second half of the season — and what transpired on the field — there’s no reason to assume he’s a lock to close.