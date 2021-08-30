Matt Barnes Placed On COVID-19 IL; Fourth Red Sox Player In Last Week

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Barnes’ tough August just got a little tougher.

The Red Sox reliever was placed on the COVID-19 related injury list Monday prior to Boston’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, the team announced about 10 minutes prior to first pitch.

Barnes becomes the fourth player since last week to hit the COVID IL. Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo and Martín Pérez all tested positive.

Raynel Espinal and Phillips Valdez were recalled from Triple-A Worcester. The Red Sox did have a taxi squad with them in Florida.

Barnes is no stranger to the COVID IL as he was placed on it earlier this month and had a “non-infectious case” of the virus in March.

The closer has struggled of late after dominating the first half of the season, but now will need to wait to try and get back on track.