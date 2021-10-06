NESN Logo Sign In

Stephon Gilmore’s split from the New England Patriots was mutual, according to head coach Bill Belichick.

Hours after news broke that the Patriots planned to cut their star cornerback, Belichick released a statement thanking Gilmore and explaining his decision.

“I am grateful to Stephon Gilmore for his significant contributions to our team,” the statement read. “It was a privilege and pleasure to coach Steph, I appreciate him for the true professional and class act that he is and wish him all the best in the future.

“Following discussions over a long period of time, we mutually agreed to part ways today.”

Statement from Coach Bill Belichick on Stephon Gilmore. pic.twitter.com/X7CR54NCwf — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 6, 2021

Belichick briefly addressed Gilmore’s departure at the top of his Wednesday afternoon news conference, then sidestepped subsequent questions.

“I absolutely appreciate and feel strongly about the player and the person,” Belichick said. “He’s a great kid. Unfortunately, as I said, we decided to part ways. I don’t have any other comment on that right now. It is what it is. We’re really focused on Houston.”