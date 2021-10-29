If A’s Are Open For Business, Red Sox Should Make Calls On These Players

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and A’s are two teams seemingly headed in opposite directions, and the former might have the chance to take advantage of the latter’s developing plight this winter.

Oakland on Thursday let manager Bob Melvin walk away, as the well-respected veteran skipper reportedly agreed to take the San Diego Padres’ managerial job. Adding Melvin, one of the best managers in baseball, reinforces the Pads’ standing as a good team ready to become a great one.

The A’s, meanwhile, are once again staring at another rebuild of sorts.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on Thursday connected the dots between Oakland letting Melvin and his $4 million salary walk amid an effort and desire to cut payroll. That’s nothing new for the A’s, of course, and given the financial horizon, it stands to reason there could be more economic bloodletting on the field this winter.

That’s where the Red Sox could come in. Boston is seemingly ahead of schedule in its own rebuild. A few days after coming within two games of the World Series, Red Sox management recommitted to its commitment to building long-term sustainability while also trying to improve. Spending wildly in free agency might not check those boxes for Chaim Bloom and the baseball operations department, but picking at the scraps from yet another Oakland firesale certainly could.

The A’s have a handful of very good young players set to get raises in arbitration this winter, adjustments that could make for an uncomfortable financial situation for the Bay Area penny-pinchers. Compounding Oakland’s issues is a toiling farm system. The A’s prospect pool ranks 28th in baseball, per MLB.com. Bloom has done extremely well in his remodeling of the Boston farm system (MLB.com ranked them 12th), and it could make sense to cash in a chip or two for a major league player who could improve the club and be under team control.

Here are a few A’s up for arbitration that might make sense for Boston (MLB Trade Rumors arbitration projections for 2022 in parentheses).