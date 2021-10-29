Bruins Wrap: Boston Drops Second Straight As Frederik Andersen Shines

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins suffered their second straight loss Thursday night.

Boston was shut out for the first time on the young season as it took on the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena and fell 3-0.

The Bruins dropped to 3-3-0 on the season with the loss, while Carolina improved its unbeaten record to an impressive 6-0-0.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

The offensive opportunities were there for the Bruins, but they couldn’t cash in. Boston actually finished the night with the most shots on goal with 33 as opposed to 23 by the Hurricanes, but Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen was the difference in the game Thursday night.

Andersen has yet to sit out a game for the Hurricanes so far this season and after Thursday’s tilt, it’s no surprise why. The veteran netminder is in his first season with Carolina and already had broken the team’s record for consecutive wins to open a season — which was three — and doubled it after the Hurricanes’ win over Boston.

The 32-year-old even got involved on the offensive end recording the 10th assist of his career on Nino Niederreiter’s second period strike.