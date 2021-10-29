Bruins Wrap: Boston Drops Second Straight As Frederik Andersen Shines

The Boston Bruins suffered their second straight loss Thursday night.
Boston was shut out for the first time on the young season as it took on the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena and fell 3-0.
The Bruins dropped to 3-3-0 on the season with the loss, while Carolina improved its unbeaten record to an impressive 6-0-0.
ONE KEY TAKEAWAY
The offensive opportunities were there for the Bruins, but they couldn’t cash in. Boston actually finished the night with the most shots on goal with 33 as opposed to 23 by the Hurricanes, but Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen was the difference in the game Thursday night.
Andersen has yet to sit out a game for the Hurricanes so far this season and after Thursday’s tilt, it’s no surprise why. The veteran netminder is in his first season with Carolina and already had broken the team’s record for consecutive wins to open a season — which was three — and doubled it after the Hurricanes’ win over Boston.
The 32-year-old even got involved on the offensive end recording the 10th assist of his career on Nino Niederreiter’s second period strike.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Andersen no doubt was the star of the game stopping all 33 shots he saw on the night to keep an aggressive Boston offense at bay and extend his consecutive win streak to open the 2021-22 season to six games.
— Even in the loss, Charlie McAvoy was impressive as always for the Boston blue line. McAvoy led the way for the Bruins with 23:33 minutes on ice in the loss. Although the Black and Gold fell 3-0 to the Hurricanes, McAvoy still finished the night with an even rating.
— Tony DeAngelo got the Hurricanes on the board first 15:16 in the opening period for his first goal of the season.
WAGER WATCH
It was a low-scoring affair Thursday night at PNC Arena. The over/under for total goals scored was set at 5 1/2 which may have looked like a juicy number especially with odds set at -125, but the over definitely wasn’t good for your wallet with only three goals scored.
