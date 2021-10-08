Bruins’ Curtis Lazar Week-To-Week After Suffering Upper-Body Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins already are down a player just eight days before they open up their 2021-22 NHL regular season.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Friday Curtis Lazar is week-to-week due to an upper-body injury. The extent of the injury is unknown, but Lazard did leave the Bruins’ preseason finale loss to the Washington Capitals early after going airborne to the net.

“He has an upper-body (injury) that’s going to require a little more time, because of the inflammation, to get an exact diagnosis,” Cassidy told reporters after Friday’s morning skate. “But right now we’re gonna list him as week-to-week and hopefully it’s in the short end of that than the long run. Give him a few days and then we’ll have a better idea.”

We had Lazar slated to start on the fourth line in our most recent roster projection, but that obviously will not be the case now.

So, what does this mean for the lineup going forward?

Nothing too drastic, fortunately. Chris Wagner likely will slide into the bottom-six wing role to begin the season. Jack Studnicka, who impressed during training camp and the preseason, figures to still start the year in the AHL.

Lazar joined the Bruins last season at the trade deadline and built solid chemistry with his linemates, and tallied four points in 17 games.