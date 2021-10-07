Bruins Notes: Charlie Coyle Delivers In First Game Back Despite OT Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

In Wednesday’s preseason game between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals, all eyes were on Charlie Coyle.

The Bruins center was set to take the ice in a game for the first time this preseason, which would signal his full return from offseason knee surgery. Coyle said in August that he was “doing great,” and Tuesday’s game — which the Bruins lost 4-3 in overtime — was the proof everyone needed.

Coyle scored the first Bruins goal, getting Boston on the board at 7:28 of the first period.

“It does feel good to get one and of course help my team get the lead along with the other guys who helped,” Coyle said on NESN’s in-game coverage at the first intermission. “You just try and do the right things out there and I think we do that. We’ll get more chances and we’ll just be playing the right way.”

He also logged an assist on Taylor Hall’s goal in the second period. Overall, he finished with three shots on goal and a plus-two rating.

Prior to the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy said he would be watching Coyle carefully, and not just because of his health. The Bruins have a hole to fill on their second line with David Krejci headed back home to the Czech Republic, and Coyle has acknowledged he’ll have to fight to earn the spot.