Celtics Wrap: Boston Hands Hornets First Loss In Wild OT Fashion

The Celtics won in dramatic fashion Monday night as Boston traveled to Charlotte to take on the Hornets for the back end of its first back-to-back of the season.

The Celtics took down the Hornets in overtime, 140-129, thanks to a late push at Spectrum Center.

Boston improved to 2-2 on the season with a second straight win while Charlotte was handed its first loss, dropping to 4-1.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

Boston’s offense most certainly made the trip to Charlotte.

After scoring 107 points in their first win of the season Sunday, the Celtics offense erupted for season-high 140 points on the road.

Jayson Tatum led the way once again offensively for Boston finishing the night with a game-high 41 points — including 17 in the second quarter alone — to help the C’s come back late against Charlotte.