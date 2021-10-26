Tom Brady Took Quite A Shot At NFL Defensive Players On ‘Manning Cast’

NESN Logo Sign In

Several NFL defenses likely are getting their thumbtacks ready, because Tom Brady gave them some bulletin board material during his appearance on the “Manning Cast” broadcast of “Monday Night Football” on ESPN2.

Brady, appearing alongside Peyton and Eli Manning, made a crack about the intelligence of defensive players a little past the midway point of the second quarter.

“Have you ever been in some of those defensive meeting rooms?” Brady said. “You wonder why they play defense and after about two minutes you go, ‘Yup, they could never be an offensive player.’ Defense is kind of like a dog chasing a car. Just get the guy with the ball.”

It’s clear that Brady was joking, but not everyone thought it was funny. Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, who played from 1996-2008, took to Twitter to respond to the quip.

“Playing defense is like a dog chasing a car?! @TomBrady is not my friend anymore.”

Brady did give some credit to a particular group of defenders after that, though. He said the 2000-2005 Miami Dolphins defense troubled him most throughout his career.