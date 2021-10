NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics didn’t get off to the start they had hoped for Wednesday.

However, Celtics guard Dennis Schröder shined early leading the way with 15 points accumulated in just the second quarter alone. Schröder also is dished out four assists in the first half. One being this moment where Schröder found Robert Williams III in the paint and lobbed the assist.

THROW IT DOWN TIME LORD pic.twitter.com/yWN2ci736b — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 28, 2021

There’s definitely going to be more where this came from.