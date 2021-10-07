CT Sun Wrap: Candace Parker, Sky Eliminate WNBA’s No. 1 Seed

NESN Logo Sign In

The WNBA’s No. 1 seed and the odds-on favorite to win the Finals has been eliminated by the No. 6 Chicago Sky.

The Connecticut Sun fell 79-69, losing the five-game series 3-1 after their signature defense couldn’t keep up against Candace Parker and her supporting cast of shooters.

Connecticut ends their season at 26-7. Chicago improves to 17-16 and lives on, one step closer to earning a title.

You can see the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Losing All-Defensive First Team starter Briann January to injury proved to be tragic, despite having Alyssa Thomas off the bench. But a tight, seven-player rotation with Kaila Charles was locked up yet again by the Sky.

Jasmine Thomas and Natisha Hiedeman were the only players to reach double digits for Connecticut, and Jonquel Jones had to do it all with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

But all season, defense was the Sun’s bread and butter, and that scrappiness created their offense. In the elimination game against the Sky, their shooting was stagnant and no one could get in a rhythm playing catch up.