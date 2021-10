NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins had a tough go Wednesday night.

The Black and Gold faced off with the Florida Panthers, coming up short in a 4-1 loss. Boston’s only scorer on the night was Charlie Coyle.

David Pastrnak was viewed as the player to watch prior to the game but was not able to tally a point after contributing five in his first four games this season.

