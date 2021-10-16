David Pastrnak’s Suit Game In Midseason Form Ahead Of Bruins Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins will play their first game of the season Saturday night, and David Pastrnak already is breaking out iconic looks.

Boston’s star winger long has been known by his creative, edgy unique — you name it — sense of fashion. And he had a fantastic fit ahead of the Bruins’ season opener against the Dallas Stars.

Pastrnak sported a dark red tuxedo jacket, complete with a white shirt, black tie and, of course, black hat.

There have been plenty of times when Pastrnak has arrived in a sharp suit and proceeded to have a dominant offensive performance during the game. Perhaps that’s what we will see Saturday evening at TD Garden.