Fenway Sports Group Announces Investment Into The SpringHill Company

Earlier this year, when we announced that our friends and strategic partners at RedBird Capital joined

the FSG partnership, we outlined our desire to further expand our enterprise through the acquisition of

other sports and media companies.

Today, we are pleased to share that FSG has made an investment into The SpringHill Company (TSHC), a

growing and dynamic entertainment business founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter that was

created to empower athletes, artists, and brands. TSHC has seen tremendous success including the

blockbuster hit Space Jam: A New Legacy, UNINTERRUPTED?s The Shop on HBO, several original projects

for Netflix, and partnerships with blue-chip brands like Nike, Chase, and Walmart.

We have always believed in the power of doing business with first-class organizations led by talented

individuals. This new investment further deepens our connection to our longtime partners LeBron and

Maverick, both of whom are also members of FSG?s ownership group. Under their continued

management, and with new investment to fuel them, they are poised to grow their thriving content

company internationally and expand into new sectors, products, and relationships with new creators. In

addition to our participation, this deal has brought together a consortium of investors comprised of

leading global sports and entertainment companies including our partners at RedBird Capital along with

Nike and Epic Games.

This is an exciting time for FSG as we continue to pursue opportunities that expand the FSG portfolio and

create a spirit of innovation, collaboration, and growth. Thank you to every member of the FSG family

who has helped get us to this stage. We hope you share our enthusiasm about this new chapter.