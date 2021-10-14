Fenway Sports Group Announces Investment Into The SpringHill Company

Earlier this year, when we announced that our friends and strategic partners at RedBird Capital joined
the FSG partnership, we outlined our desire to further expand our enterprise through the acquisition of
other sports and media companies.
Today, we are pleased to share that FSG has made an investment into The SpringHill Company (TSHC), a
growing and dynamic entertainment business founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter that was
created to empower athletes, artists, and brands. TSHC has seen tremendous success including the
blockbuster hit Space Jam: A New Legacy, UNINTERRUPTED?s The Shop on HBO, several original projects
for Netflix, and partnerships with blue-chip brands like Nike, Chase, and Walmart.
We have always believed in the power of doing business with first-class organizations led by talented
individuals. This new investment further deepens our connection to our longtime partners LeBron and
Maverick, both of whom are also members of FSG?s ownership group. Under their continued
management, and with new investment to fuel them, they are poised to grow their thriving content
company internationally and expand into new sectors, products, and relationships with new creators. In
addition to our participation, this deal has brought together a consortium of investors comprised of
leading global sports and entertainment companies including our partners at RedBird Capital along with
Nike and Epic Games.
This is an exciting time for FSG as we continue to pursue opportunities that expand the FSG portfolio and
create a spirit of innovation, collaboration, and growth. Thank you to every member of the FSG family
who has helped get us to this stage. We hope you share our enthusiasm about this new chapter.