NFL Rumors: Patriots Getting Key O-Lineman Back For Cowboys Game

An important member of the New England Patriots’ depleted offensive line reportedly will be back on the practice field Thursday.

Left guard Mike Onwenu is off the reserve/COVID-19 list and expected to practice Thursday afternoon, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

Some good news for the Patriots? offensive line that was down four starters in Week 5: LG Mike Onwenu is expected back at practice today and can be activated from the COVID-19 list, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 14, 2021

Onwenu missed all of last week and Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans after landing on the COVID list last Tuesday. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn also is on COVID reserve and has yet to be activated.

Right guard Shaq Mason returned to practice Wednesday but did not participate as he recovers from an abdomen injury. Right tackle Trent Brown was placed on injured reserve Saturday and must sit out at least the next two games.

The Patriots started backups at four O-line spots against Houston, with Justin Herron, James Ferentz, Ted Karras and Yodny Cajuste replacing Wynn, Onwenu, Mason and Brown, respectively. All four fill-ins played every offensive snap, as did center David Andrews.

That makeshift unit earned praise from coaches and teammates after allowing just one sack and four quarterback hits and paving the way for a 126-yard rushing performance.