Hear What Tom Brady Told Robert Kraft During Their Pregame Meeting

'Hey, handsome'

We now know what Tom Brady and Robert Kraft told each other during their pregame embrace Sunday night.

The Buccaneers quarterback and Patriots owner met inside a Gillette Stadium hallway hours before Tampa Bay earned a dramatic win over New England. And the NFL on Tuesday tweeted out a video containing audio from Brady and Kraft’s interaction.

“Hey, handsome,” Brady said upon seeing his former boss.

Take a look:

That seemed rather unnatural, probably because both preferred their reunion not be recorded and broadcast for millions to see.

Tuesday night’s episode of “Inside the NFL” featured more mic’d-up content from Sunday’s game, including Brady’s postgame interactions with Bill Belichick, Mac Jones and other members of the Patriots.

