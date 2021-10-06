Can Patriots’ Current Cornerbacks Succeed Without Stephon Gilmore?

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Stephon Gilmore era in New England officially came to an end Wednesday, leaving the Patriots with questionable depth at the cornerback position.

Head coach Bill Belichick, though, believes the Patriots are in good shape at that spot even without the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“We’ve been pretty healthy at that position,” Belichick said Wednesday morning, shortly before Gilmore’s trade to the Carolina Panthers was announced. “I’d say overall, that group’s played pretty well. There’s always room for improvement. I’m not saying that. But overall, we’ve played the passing game fairly well this year and played the best passing game in the league last week and played that competitively.

“I’d say there are other areas on the team that are maybe more — again, everything can be improved — but I’d say there are other areas that can improve more than that group.”

With Gilmore beginning the season on the physically unable to perform list, the Patriots have operated this season with J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills as their starting outside cornerbacks, Jonathan Jones as their top slot corner and Joejuan Williams, Justin Bethel and Shaun Wade in reserve roles.

As Belichick noted, New England has defended the pass well through four weeks, ranking fourth in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, sixth in yards allowed per pass attempt and second in Football Outsiders’ pass defense DVOA. They’re also fourth in interception rate, though four of their five total picks came against New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson.

The Patriots’ secondary is coming off its most impressive performance yet, holding Tom Brady to 269 passing yards and no touchdowns on 43 attempts in a 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.