Here’s What Celtics’ Ime Udoka Said About Dennis Schröder’s Play So Far

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics sadly came up short against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night but Dennis Schröder was a bright spot for the team amid the 116-107 defeat.

Schröder stacked up 22 points for the C’s against the Wizards and has proven to be a new flare to the offensive lineup for the 2021-22 NBA season.

During a postgame zoom conference, head coach Ime Udoka expressed his thoughts on Schröder’s contributions to the team so far this season.

“He upped the pace, increased the pace as soon as he got in tonight. But he’s done that the last three games. All season actually,” Udoka told reporters after the game. “Just more so making shots in these last three games when he started the last two on the road. But his pace changes our tempo as a team and we get out and get much easier baskets. He’s finding his groove overall.”

Schröder being a new offensive weapon to the Celtics lineup is proving to be a crucial part in the past two wins for the team. The guard has been impressive, averaging 15.8 points per game and 6.3 assists.

“His pace changes our tempo, changes the team, and we get out and get much more easy baskets,” Udoka said.

The hope is that Schröder will continue bringing a different tempo to each and every game that the C’s play this season while putting up the points and assists to help start generating wins.