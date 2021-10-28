Relive Red Sox’s 2004 World Series Win, Anniversary Of Breaking Curse

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox fans are always looking for a reason to celebrate, so why not take a trip down memory lane to reminisce.

In 2004, the Red Sox overcame a 3-0 deficit to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series before sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series for their first championship in 86 years.

In honor of the Sox breaking the curse they found themselves in a few decades ago, here’s an opportunity to relive the celebration.

The team recently fell short to the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the ALCS in their attempt to compete for the World Series title again. However, the team’s momentum and this nostalgic moment should make Sox fans hopeful once the 2022 MLB season rolls around.