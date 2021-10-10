How Patriots Overcame Unprecedented Odds In Win Over Texans

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick has been coaching in the NFL for 47 years. He’s never experienced what the New England Patriots dealt with Sunday. At least not in a game with real NFL players.

Thanks to a poorly timed confluence of injuries and COVID-19 issues, the Patriots played their game against the Houston Texans without four of their five starting offensive linemen.

David Andrews — the lone available starter — centered a collection of reserves, with Ted Karras and practice squad call-up James Ferentz filling in at right and left guard, respectively, and Justin Herron (left) and Yodny Cajuste (right) manning the two tackle spots.

The results? Far better than expected.

In fact, that patchwork group — which included one player in Cajuste who had never played a regular-season offensive snap — protected rookie quarterback Mac Jones better than the Patriots had in weeks. Jones was sacked once and hit four times as New England rallied for a 25-22 victory at NRG Stadium.

“I think the offensive line did a great job, and I think it all starts with them,” Jones told reporters in his postgame news conference. “They were doubted all week. There was this and that and all the noise around that, and they came out and played really hard, and they played together. I think I only got hit one time the whole game. Shoutout to those guys. They’re a big reason why (the win) happened.”

After the game, Belichick was asked whether a team he coached ever had started four backups on the offensive line.