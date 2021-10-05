These Three Big Problems Are Holding Back Patriots’ Offense This Season

Over the last five seasons, teams have an overall win percentage of .784 when winning the turnover battle, according to Radar360. Turnover differential is one of the most predictive metrics for NFL success.

New England’s defense also has room for improvement here. It’s forced five turnovers through four games, but four of those were Zach Wilson interceptions in Week 2.

PASS PROTECTION

Jones hasn’t been pressured at an exorbitant rate compared to other quarterbacks, but he’s taken an absolute beating in each of the Patriots’ three losses. In those games, New England’s opponents were credited with nine, 11 and 12 quarterback hits. On Sunday night, the real total actually was a few ticks higher, as the Bucs had two additional QB hits on plays that were wiped out by defensive penalties.

Tampa Bay cashed in on one-third of those hits, sacking Jones four times. All four sacks killed Patriots drives, with three forcing them into difficult third-and-long situations and the fourth coming on third-and-12.

Jones consistently has backed his offensive line in interviews, saying he deserves partial blame for the number of hits he’s taken. There is some truth in that. But O-line play has been a major issue for this Patriots team. It’s been especially concerning at tackle, where Trent Brown’s replacements have struggled and Isaiah Wynn’s performance has dipped.

Wynn and Justin Herron have allowed a team-high 13 pressures apiece this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and Yasir Durant has been beaten for three sacks, including one Sunday night. Left guard Mike Onwenu also had problems against Tampa before being benched for Ted Karras in the second half, and blitz pickup is a serious question mark for New England’s running backs with James White lost for the season.

The Patriots have to hope Brown’s eventual return will help stabilize things up front, but it’s unclear when they’ll get their big right tackle back. Brown has been practicing in a limited capacity for weeks now but has not played a snap since the first drive of the season opener.

NONEXISTENT RUNNING GAME

The O-line was expected to be one of the Patriots’ greatest strengths this season. So was the run game, even after Cam Newton’s preseason departure.

Thus far, both have struggled.

The Patriots ran the ball very well in Week 1 and respectably in Week 2. But over the last two games, they’ve had extreme difficulty generating yardage on the ground. They averaged a meager 2.9 yards per carry against the New Orleans Saints and endured one of the worst rushing performances in NFL history against the Bucs, becoming just the fourth team since the merger to finish with negative rushing yards (-1 on eight carries).