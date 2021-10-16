How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Coverage Saturday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston sports schedule is loaded this Saturday and we’ve got you covered. NESN Networks brings you start to finish coverage for Boston Red Sox postseaseon and the Boston Bruins’ first game of the regular season.

The Sox will gear up to play Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is set for 4:20 p.m. ET. You can access that games coverage on NESN pregame, in-game and NESN+ for postgame.

The B’s will face the Dallas Stars in their season opener of the 2021-22 season at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game also has some in-game and postgame coverage coming to you on NESN.

Here?s the NESN TV schedule for live Red Sox and Bruins programming Saturday. (All times ET.)

Bruins on NESN

6 p.m. ? “Bruins Face-Off Live”

7 p.m. ? Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars

9:30 p.m. ? “Bruins Overtime Live”

10 p.m. ? “Bruins Postgame Final Live”

Red Sox on NESN and NESN+

3 p.m. — “Red Sox GameDay Live: AL Championship Series” (NESN)

7:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings Live: AL Championship Series” (NESN+)

For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.