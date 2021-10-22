How To Watch Red Sox Coverage Friday On NESN Networks

The Sox are trying to extend their season

The Red Sox are playing for their lives Friday night, and NESN will be there to guide you through it all.

Boston will try to extend its season in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET, but you can get all geared up for the do-or-die showdown with NESN’s pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

Then, as soon as the final out is made, make sure to jump back to NESN for full postgame coverage with Tom Caron and Co. breaking down either a season-extending win or the end of a resilient run for the Sox.

The Bruins also are in action Friday night, as they’re in Buffalo to take on the Sabres. That game can be seen on ESPN+ or Hulu.

Here’s the NESN TV schedule for live Red Sox and Bruins programming Friday. (All times ET.)

Red Sox on NESN
7 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live: AL Championship Series”
11 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings Live: AL Championship Series”

On the go? You can still tune in on Watch NESN Live.

For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

