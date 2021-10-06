Did Kyle Shanahan Have Something To Do With Morbid Answer From Bears’ Justin Fields?

Are these guys OK?

by

Justin Fields got a promotion Wednesday as Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy tabbed him as the starting quarterback over Andy Dalton. But when he spoke to reporters following the announcement, he had quite the morbid answer about his future with the franchise (and honestly, his future at all.)

When a reporter asked Fields about being the Bears’ franchise quarterback for the next 10 to 15 years, the rookie was blunt.

“I don’t even know if we’re going to be on this Earth for the next 10 to 15 years,” he said, per Jeremy Layton of the New York Post.

Perhaps Fields has been spending time with San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who in April had a similar response to a question about moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo after drafting Trey Lance.

“I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday so I can’t guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday,” Shanahan told reporters.

Well then.

More Football:

Did Kyle Shanahan Have Something To Do With Morbid Answer From Bears’ Justin Fields?
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez
Previous Article

Why Red Sox Are Going With Eduardo Rodriguez In Game 1 Of ALDS Vs. Rays
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez
Next Article

J.D. Martinez Injury: Update On Red Sox DH For ALDS Vs. Rays

Picked For You

Related