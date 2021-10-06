NESN Logo Sign In

Justin Fields got a promotion Wednesday as Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy tabbed him as the starting quarterback over Andy Dalton. But when he spoke to reporters following the announcement, he had quite the morbid answer about his future with the franchise (and honestly, his future at all.)

When a reporter asked Fields about being the Bears’ franchise quarterback for the next 10 to 15 years, the rookie was blunt.

“I don’t even know if we’re going to be on this Earth for the next 10 to 15 years,” he said, per Jeremy Layton of the New York Post.

Perhaps Fields has been spending time with San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who in April had a similar response to a question about moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo after drafting Trey Lance.

“I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday so I can’t guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday,” Shanahan told reporters.

Well then.