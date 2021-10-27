Kyle Fuller To Patriots? Why Deal Wouldn’t Make Sense For New England

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots need help at cornerback, and Kyle Fuller reportedly is available ahead of next Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

So, a deal for the two-time Pro Bowler might make sense for New England, right? Well, not so fast.

Obviously, with slot corner Jonathan Jones now done for the season, the Patriots would be in a better spot had they not traded Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers a few weeks ago. But it is what it is at this point, and New England is left with a brutally thin secondary that can hold up against the New York Jets but not so much against teams like the Dallas Cowboys.

Be it a trade or free agency, the Patriots likely will look to add a cornerback in the near future. But don’t expect that player to be Fuller, who now is with the Denver Broncos after spending six seasons playing for the Chicago Bears, with whom he earned two Pro Bowl selections and one All-Pro nod.

Here are three reasons why a Kyle Fuller trade wouldn’t make sense for the Patriots:

THE MONEY

This is pretty straightforward. The Patriots currently have roughly $4.1 million in cap space, per salary cap guru Miguel Benzan. Unless Denver restructures Fuller’s contract, any team that acquires the 29-year-old would pay him a prorated version of his 2021 salary, with that team being on the hook for just over $5.7 million if it were to acquire Fuller this week. That number would decrease to roughly $5.2 million next week, and so on.

So, the Patriots currently couldn’t fit Fuller under their cap. They could make some roster adjustments to make the money work, but is Fuller worth it?