Cincinnati Bengals (5-2)

They might be legit. Joe Burrow looks like a superstar, and his weapons, led by rookie phenom Ja’Marr Chase, are excellent. Cincy also has an underrated defense to compliment its explosive offense. We wouldn’t put it past the Bengals to lay an egg in a theoretical mathup with the Patriots, but they currently are the better team.

Kansas City Chiefs (3-4)

Yeah, the’re 3-4 and Patrick Mahomes has not looked good, but don’t buy too much into that. The Chiefs, despite their bad defense, are too talented to not be dangerous come playoff time. The Patriots hung with them last season, and probably could this year, but Kansas City still is a cut above New England.

Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

Basically, the same logic we used with the Chiefs applies with the Ravens. New England beat Baltimore last season, but you’re kidding yourself if you think the Patriots currently are better than the Ravens. At the very least, Bill Belichick’s slow, old defense would have a really hard time stopping Lamar Jackson and Baltimore’s offense.

Tennessee Titans (5-2)

These two teams will square off in Week 12, so we won’t have wait long to see how they truly stack up against each other. But if they played this weekend, it’s hard to imagine the Patriots’ iffy run defense not being run over by Derrick Henry. Still, the Titans did lose to the Jets, so there might be some fool’s gold in Tennessee.

PROBABLY BETTER

Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

The Patriots and Chargers will play this weekend, and something tells us New England won’t win 45-0 again. That game was an anomaly — Cam Newton threw for just 69 yards. Plus, Anthony Lynn was the head coach in Los Angeles, and he clearly was no match for Belichick. This season’s Chargers are different, and Justin Herbert is even better than he was in his rookie campaign. They’re really good.

Las Vegas Raiders (5-2)

The Raiders barely beat the Dolphins and also lost to the Chicago Bears, but they also have wins against the Ravens and Steelers. So, you have to put them above the Patriots, even if their 5-2 record is somewhat misleading.

Cleveland Browns (4-3)

Cleveland shouldn’t hang its head over losses to the Chiefs, Chargers and undefeated Arizona Cardinals. But the Browns have been frustratingly inconsistent this season and at times have looked, well, like the Browns. Plus, Baker Mayfield’s laburm injury is a concern. That said, Cleveland’s offense and defense both are better than New England’s until further notice. The Patriots and Browns will play each other in a couple weeks in a game that could have huge playoff ramifications.

WASH

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3)

The Steelers are hard to figure out. Ben Roethlisberger has looked terrible, but their weapons on offense are better than what the Patriots have. Similarly, Pittsburgh’s defense hasn’t met preseason expectations, but last year was the best unit in the NFL. The Steelers barely get the nod over the Patriots for now, but we could go either way.