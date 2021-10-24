These Six Players Reportedly Could Be Traded; Should Patriots Pursue?

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL trade rumor season officially has arrived, and there should be plenty for New England Patriots fans to think and read about.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday identified the following six players as potential trade candidates ahead of the Nov. 2 deadline:

Melvin Ingram, DE (Steelers)

L.J. Collier, DL (Seahawks)

Andre Dillard, OL (Eagles)

Kyle Fuller, CB (Broncos)

Andy Isabella, WR (Cardinals)

Marlon Mack, RB (Colts)

None of the aforementioned players would qualify as blockbuster additions, but at least a couple of them might be interesting targets for the Patriots.

Ingram, now 32 years old, is well past the prime he enjoyed as a pass-rushing force with the Los Angeles Chargers. He signed in Pittsburgh during the offseason and hasn’t played much, so he might not have a lot left in the tank. However, New England needs pass-rushing help and might get some use out of a player who’s earned three Pro-Bowl nods.

Collier, a first-round pick in 2019, only has been active in two games this season and probably needs a fresh shart. He has talent and might be worth taking a flier on.

Dillard probably wouldn’t make much sense for the Patriots, as they have enough depth on the offensive line.