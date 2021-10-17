Check Out Patriots’ Hype Video For Week 6 Matchup With Cowboys

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots are doing their part to get their fans hyped leading up to New England?s Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

New England will welcome the 4-1 Cowboys to Gillette Stadium for a highly anticipated contest given the Pats’ search for another win.

The Patriots — clearly the underdog in this tilt — could use a little extra juice from Patriots Nation on Sunday. The team shared a hype video to their social media channels just a few hours before kickoff hoping to spark some emotions.

Check it out:

The Patriots and the Cowboys are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.