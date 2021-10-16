Red Sox Notes: Astros Win ‘Battle Of Bullpen’ In Game 1 Of ALCS

NESN Logo Sign In

Game 1 of the American League Championship Series looked pretty standard from what some might start to expect from the Boston Red Sox.

A long game, tied late, with seemingly every arm available making an appearance in relief.

Unfortunately, the Houston Astros were in the same boat, and for a change, it was Boston’s opponent who managed the go-ahead runs which ultimately accounted for a 5-4 win.

“It became a battle of the bullpen,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

The Red Sox used eight pitchers in total to get through as many innings. The Astros, meanwhile, countered with eight of their own. Neither starting pitcher from either team made it beyond 2 2/3 innings, and finding 27 outs to win it wasn’t easy.

Alex Cora’s usual strategy of aggressively managing his pitchers didn’t pay off tonight like it did in the AL Division Series. But Saturday is another day.

“It’s hard but we’ve done it before,” Cora said postgame. “So, you know, we just got to keep doing that. Of course we want our starters to go deeper in the game but we felt like today we were very close to pull this off pitching-wise.”