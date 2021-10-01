Weekend Football Picks: Why Ravens Will Deal Broncos Their First Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Last weekend’s football picks went 3-2. We nailed Rutgers, the Miami Dolphins and the “Over” in Philadelphia-Dallas, but took the Packers and Iowa on the chin.

If you’re new around these parts, this is not a place where you’ll find a million betting picks. I isolate the picks I really, really like and roll with those. Nothing more, nothing less. Don’t expect to see any five-team parlays or “locks” on primetime games, either.

Let’s go to work.

Iowa Hawkeyes (-3, O/U 47.5) at Maryland Terrapins

Iowa -3

This Maryland side got really sexy really quick. Sharp money knocked the Terps from +4 to +3, but I still believe the Hawkeyes are a better football team at a great number. Iowa’s defense is insane and I trust that side of the ball to make life difficult on Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Spencer Petras let me down last week with an awful interception at the end of the first half against Colorado State to derail the cover, but I have no problem going right back to the well.

Arkansas Razorbacks at Georgia Bulldogs (-17, O/U 50)

Georgia -17

Does anybody like Georgia here? Bueller? Arkansas (4-0 SU, 4-0 ATS) is no longer a hidden gem as over 80 percent of the betting tickets at multiple sportsbooks are on the Razorbacks in this game. Always beware of the public underdog. Georgia has the best defense in the country for my money and the Dawgs will show you exactly why they’re laying three scores in this one. I’ve got it 38-13 UGA.